“Ready to mediate with India and China.” Bombs continue to fall – breaking latest news

05:08 – Kiev on the WHO board despite Moscow’s opposition

Ukraine joined the executive committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) despite Russia’s attempts to prevent it. Among the ten new “entries” for the three-year mandate, also North Korea. Moscow tried to block Kiev by forcing a vote, the first since 1977, instead of the usual nod, but was defeated by 123 votes to 13. During the general assembly, WHO member countries backed a condemning resolution of the war in Ukraine and the Russian attacks on health services in the country. It was a “resounding defeat for Russia, which has failed in its reckless attempts to undermine the authority of WHO regional committees and disrupt the work of the World Health Assembly and its executive committee,” he commented. Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko. For its part, the Russian delegation said it was “deeply sorry that the assembly voted for a country that will simply further politicize the work of the executive committee”, stating that it is against the “politicization of WHO’s work”.

02:39 – Russians bombed seven communities in the Sumy region

“Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine.” Local authorities reported this, explaining that the Russians targeted the communities of Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Myropillia and Bilopillia. Officials recorded 58 mortar and artillery shelling in the settlements, according to the Kyiv Independent. The Russian shelling of the Velyka Pysarivka community damaged the ‘House of Children and Youth Creativity’, a local high school and an administration building. In the community of Bilopillia, a power line was damaged. See also The Pentagon: "Chinese spy balloon sighted in US airspace"

02:36 am – Biden, Moscow’s nuclear weapons in Belarus? Very bad

Joe Biden criticizes Moscow for planting nuclear weapons in Belarus. In fact, to reporters who asked him what his reaction was, the American president replied: “Extremely negative”.

02:30 – 007 Kiev, Russians are preparing a provocation in Zaporizhzhia

Russia “is preparing a large-scale provocation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with an accident simulation”. This was reported by Ukrainian military intelligence, reports Ukrinform. «To this end, an attack will be carried out directly on the territory of the nuclear installation. After that, an emergency leak of radioactive substances will be announced. Ukraine will, as always, be blamed for the incident”, said the Gur, according to which the Russians’ goal is to trigger “a detailed investigation during which all hostilities will be stopped”, in order to have time to “regroup” . According to Kiev intelligence, in order to hide their actions as much as possible, the occupiers have stopped the rotation of personnel of the IAEA’s permanent monitoring mission. «The purpose of this action is to push the international community to conduct a detailed investigation, during which all hostilities will be stopped. Thus, the Rashists hope to get the long-awaited pause, which will serve to reorganize the occupation contingent and stop the Ukrainian counter-offensive», says the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

