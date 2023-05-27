Society – Klein warns of hatred of Jews by teachers and students

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The federal government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, has warned of hatred of Jews in German schools. “We are finding that anti-Semitism is also spreading in schools. It not only comes from students, but also from teachers,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions).

Terrible remarks are made in class. As an example, he cited a teacher’s comment to a Jewish student when explaining the Bunsen burner in chemistry class: “Now you have to know exactly how the gas works.” Unfortunately, that is reality in Germany.

Klein called for nationwide reporting of anti-Semitic incidents in schools. “Then no one is tempted to sweep anything under the rug,” he said. In addition, dealing with anti-Semitism and racism must “become a mandatory, examination-relevant part of teacher training throughout Germany”. In addition, it must be checked how schoolbooks explain Judaism.

There are devastating images in religious books, for example. Jews who listened to Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount would be painted bleakly. “This often happens unconsciously, but it shouldn’t get stuck in the children,” said Klein. “School books must make it clear that Jews belong to Germany.”

