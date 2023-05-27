Care, protection and regeneration: aromatherapy for sports and outdoor leisure

PRIMAVERA LIFE

Whether jogging, hiking or cycling: spring lures you out into nature. But not only the bike or the shoes, also muscles and joints need to be well cared for. Naturally pure essential oils, combined with valuable organic plant oils and waters, protect and regenerate stressed skin around the muscles and joints. Soothing massages help with tension, swelling or overload. The natural essences are particularly practical as ready-to-use mixtures – and should therefore not be missing in any hiking backpack or saddlebag.

The body can be downright “rusty” after the winter and with constant inactivity. That’s why the joints first have to get used to running or other sporting activities again. Treatments with powerful essential oils, precious plant oils and light plant waters can provide effective support and support by caring for stressed skin and helping to regenerate muscles and joints with a targeted massage after exertion.

One thing is certain: exercise, especially outdoors, not only benefits the heart and circulation, but also the mind and soul. “Sport ensures more serenity, inner balance and general satisfaction through the release of happiness hormones. Fragrant essential oils, whether used as a gentle massage or for supportive care on the go, are naturally effective companions,” says Tamara Horak, product manager at the organic pioneer Primavera from the Allgäu.

Support for an active body

The products of Primavera’s active well-being series focus on the care needs of people who like to exercise, i.e. regeneration and recovery after sport and in the event of overuse or incorrect strain. The compositions combine selected natural essential oils with organic vegetable oils and waters for effective skin care.

The new Cooling Sport Spray quickly relieves and calms swelling and tension. Due to its high menthol content, the organic field mint essential oil has a cooling and soothing effect on the skin and leaves a pleasant feeling of freshness. Organic peppermint water also refreshes the skin on hot days and invigorates the spirit.

In combination with a massage, the Sport Gel, which is also new, helps to loosen strained ligaments and tendons after overexertion or improper strain. Soothing aloe vera juice provides a fresh kick and long-lasting moisture. The effective blend of cajeput and eucalyptus globulus essential oils soothes and relaxes the skin. Essential cornmint oil rounds off the recipe with its cooling effect.

Effective massage for tension and aching joints

For care after sport, the aromatherapy experts recommend an embrocation based on arnica and St. John’s wort oil. Mixed with the essential oils wintergreen, mountain pine and pepper and gently massaged in, such a mixture supports the relaxation of the muscles, relieves tension and stimulates blood circulation. As a ready-to-use muscle well-being care oil, it is particularly easy to use.

Problems with the joints usually arise from overloading or physical changes. They are painful and limit mobility. Targeted embrocations and short massages with a mixture of St. John’s wort, wintergreen, rosemary, camphor and thyme thymol, combined in the joint well-being embrocation, support regeneration and improve mobility.

First aid for sports injuries

Sprained foot, thick knee, strained muscles: minor injuries or overexertion are not uncommon in sports. It is good advice to stick to the “PICK rule”. The P in it stands for pause, because in such a case the activity should be stopped and the affected body part should be immobilized. E stands for ice, because the cold is calming. The Aktivwohl Cooling Sport Spray, sprayed directly on, quickly provides relief in this situation. C stands for compression. A bandage can slow down any swelling. Aktivwohl Sport Gel also has a soothing and calming effect. Finally, the H stands for high camp. To reduce the swelling, it is best to elevate the affected part of the body above heart level.

The PICK rule is a helpful scheme for first aid measures after sports injuries. It cannot replace a visit to the doctor.

COMPANY

For the PRIMAVERA LIFE company, love of nature and respect for people and the environment have been firm principles in the corporate culture for over 35 years. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of 100% natural essential oils and high-quality certified organic and natural cosmetics, ecological thinking and sustainable action determine the consistently “green” business concept. Extraordinary sustainable commitment is an integral part of the corporate philosophy.

The company places the highest demands on the quality and purity of all raw materials used, on the sustainability of cultivation and further processing. It uses raw materials from primarily controlled organic cultivation and has relied on strong partnerships from the very beginning and obtains over 100 plant substances directly from currently 17 organic organic cultivation partners worldwide who practice species protection and field management, use chemical-free pesticides and fertilizers and do not use genetic engineering. PRIMAVERA follows ethical business practices, pays fair prices to its cultivation partners, maintains long-term relationships with them and is in close partnership with the aim of constantly improving the quality of its products. So this is also a constant, mutual learning at eye level.

Synthetic additives and mineral oils are out of the question. The all-natural recipes consist primarily of organic ingredients and are produced using plant-friendly processes using only food emulsifiers, plant-based preservatives and natural fragrances and colorings. In order to protect the earth’s natural resources, PRIMAVERA’s packaging is reduced to a minimum. Whenever possible, package inserts and outer boxes are dispensed with and the use of materials is reduced. The long-term goal is to bring all PRIMAVERA packaging into closed cycles.

The transfer of knowledge about plants and the use of essential oils, plant waters and care oils has been very important to the company from the very beginning for the safe use of the products: The PRIMAVERA AKADEMIE offers specialist audience and therapists seminars, extra-occupational training courses and fragrance journeys. Due to the great interest in health topics, in organic aromatherapy products and their diverse application possibilities (e.g. DIY), end consumers can now access a spectrum of different video formats and web courses directly via the homepage, e.g. B. Expert talks in live stream or on demand. The company also communicates directly with users via social media in order to spread the word about the effectiveness of the essential oils.

Seal of quality – Our quality is confirmed by independent, globally valid seals:

The PRIMAVERA products are available in organic and health food stores, in pharmacies, in natural cosmetics shops, in cosmetic institutes, spas, selected drugstores and perfumeries. For more information about PRIMAVERA LIFE, visit www.primaveralife.com

