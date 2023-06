With a goal from the penalty in the set time, the German football representatives averted defeat in their jubilee 1000th match and drew 3:3 with Ukraine in the warm-up. The festive match in Bremen did not go well for Hansi Flick’s men. After less than an hour of play, they were already losing 1:3, in the 83rd minute Kai Havertz scored and at the very end Joshua Kimmich equalized from a penalty kick ordered for Mykola Matvijenko’s foul on Havertz.

