CIVIL. The PalaGesteco runs, or rather flies towards the sold-out in view of the big match that will pit the Eagles against Tramec Cento. For the challenge scheduled for Saturday 28 January, in the evening, there are already more than five hundred coupons in presale through the dedicated yellow and blue channels.

The Passione Ducale curve, the lungs of the Cividale torcida, is finished: a signal that is arriving strongly following the invasion of the “yellow tide” in Bologna.

In short, the enthusiasm for the Pilla boys is palpable. And he continues to gather converts. In this regard, the season ticket quota reached by the 2.0 campaign launched at the beginning of the second round by the club has undergone a new adjustment: to date, in fact, there are no less than 227 “half-season” cards subscribed, for a total of 1253 affiliations from the opening of the first summer campaign.

The yellow and blue people are growing; meanwhile, Rota and his teammates are training: today the team is expected to have a single training session. Rotnei Clarke will be part of it, whose conditions continue to be assessed day by day following the injury sustained by the American at the beginning of the calendar year. In recent days, the player has had the opportunity to differentiate his work by leaving the parquet to jump into the pool thanks to the structures made available by the Unione Nuoto Friuli.

Finally, tomorrow, a pre-match juncture will be reserved for the delivery of the Friûl Tomorrow prizes for Fair Play 2022. The event, promoted by the Friûl Tomorrow Committee and organized under the patronage of Euretica, the Don Gilberto Pressacco Association, Vallimpiadi and Aido Udine , will offer recognition to personalities and realities that have distinguished themselves in «thinking and acting for Friuli and the Italy of tomorrow without forgetting their origins under the banner of fair play».

Specifically, the prizes will go to the Alta Resa Pordenone sitting volleyball club, the Cividale brothers Andrea and Barbara Negro, the researcher Federica Namor and the swimmer Matteo Restivo. —

