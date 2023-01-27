Home World Neglected tropical diseases, the Turin Mole and 100 other monuments will light up in purple and orange
World

Neglected tropical diseases, the Turin Mole and 100 other monuments will light up in purple and orange

by admin
Neglected tropical diseases, the Turin Mole and 100 other monuments will light up in purple and orange

TURIN. Next Monday, January 30, the Mole Antonelliana – together with a hundred other monuments around the world – will light up in purple and orange to draw attention to the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), which affect over a billion people, one out of five, a further scourge for the most unfortunate countries on our planet, where hygienic-sanitary conditions are poor.

In particular, these are twenty pathologies triggered by a wide variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi. «Diseases such as leprosy, dengue, filariasis or Chagas disease – explain the organizers – defined as neglected as they are little considered in the global health agenda. Research aimed at their study is underfunded because NTDs affect populations that are themselves neglected, and do not constitute a source of income for the pharmaceutical industry”. Diseases associated above all with stigmas and social exclusion, “which often lead to the establishment of a vicious circle which translates into low levels of schooling, limited professional opportunities and the perpetuation of the cycle of poverty”.

It is the first time that a day dedicated to these tropical diseases is also held in Turin. The aim of the event is to raise awareness of the impact that these diseases have, in a non-endemic context such as the Italian one. “Promoting, disseminating and strengthening health policies that take into account neglected tropical diseases is part of the current effort to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals of the World Health Organization”. In addition to the Mole Antonelliana, another hundred monuments around the world will be illuminated in purple and orange to support the launch of the campaign called “100% Committed to end neglected tropical diseases”, with which the WHO aims to eliminate at least one Ntd in one hundred countries by 2030: from the Bell Tower of Perth in Australia, to the Tokyo Tower in Japan, the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum in Rome, the Tower of Pisa, the Niagara Falls, up to Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Lights on scientific research.

See also  Japanese Prime Minister and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Lay Flowers at the Atomic Bomb Memorial in Hiroshima - Xinhua English.news.cn

In Turin the event will be accompanied – until 4 February at the Central Civic Library in via della Cittadella 5 – by the photographic exhibition «Forgotten health»: images to remember the NTDs (opening hours from Monday to Friday from 9 to 19, Saturday from 9 at 15). The exhibition will then be transferred (until 11 March) to the headquarters of Vol.To Centro Servizio per il Volontariato, in via Giolitti 21 (opening hours from Tuesday to Friday from 9 to 18 and on Saturday from 9 to 13, with free admission) . Images to evoke not only the theme of illness and suffering, but also to convey messages of optimism and hope that scientific research can transform into concrete possibilities for treatment.

You may also like

Israel, hi-tech revolt against the Netanyahu government: two...

India, BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi censored

Israeli army kills 10 Palestinians, including an elderly...

Australian Open, Djokovic’s father will not be in...

Israeli blitz in Jenin refugee camp: 9 Palestinians...

The story of the “Platinum Coin with a...

Foreign media: 13 people have been rescued and...

Fauda, ​​when a TV series helps to understand...

From Salvini to Grillo: the front that doesn’t...

U.S. urges Israel, Palestine to de-escalate

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy