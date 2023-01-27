Listen to the audio version of the article

The transition to electric is already underway. The French brand of the Stellantis group aims to become a protagonist in the electric world and has fixed milestones: from 2023, this year, all models in the range will have an electrified version and, starting from 2025, each model will also be available in 100% electric version.

The final goal is to arrive at 2030 to offer 100% of the models in Europe with completely electric power supply.

To achieve these goals, 5 new 100% Li-ion models have been announced for the next 2 years.

Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot, defined the E-Lion electric transition strategy, i.e. the brand’s vision to respond to the needs of society and the mobility of future generations.