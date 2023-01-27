The transition to electric is already underway. The French brand of the Stellantis group aims to become a protagonist in the electric world and has fixed milestones: from 2023, this year, all models in the range will have an electrified version and, starting from 2025, each model will also be available in 100% electric version.
The final goal is to arrive at 2030 to offer 100% of the models in Europe with completely electric power supply.
To achieve these goals, 5 new 100% Li-ion models have been announced for the next 2 years.
Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot, defined the E-Lion electric transition strategy, i.e. the brand’s vision to respond to the needs of society and the mobility of future generations.
Peugeot: from 2025 all models will have an electric version
