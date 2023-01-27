The Afro and peasant communities of the municipality of Patía went to the de facto roads and invaded several farms in this region of Cauca as a protest to be heard by the national government.

The protest took place in the flat part of the Municipality, in farms located in the sectors known as El Estrecho and La Barca, in the south of the department of Cauca.

Members of the National Association of Peasant Users of Patía, the community council of El Estrecho, as well as people from neighboring villages were present at the event.

The demonstrators asked the national government to buy land from them, to comply with the agreed agreements such as decent housing, productive projects and their commercialization, education and health.

They also demanded that the peasants be recognized as subjects of Law that demand the protection and conservation of the territory, the leaders and the environment.

Concertation

Said actions occur at the moment in which a negotiation table has just started and in order for the national government to attend to their claims related to land.

The Secretary of Government and Participation of the Government of Cauca, Diego Aguilar Marín, invited the protesters not to use the de facto roads and affirmed that progress is expected in the dialogue table with the peasant and Afro communities from the south of the department that are advancing the occupation of which farms in the municipality of Patía.

The official indicated that there are about 700 people who occupy those lands to demand from the national government compliance with the agreements agreed on land issues.

Photo: Patía City Hall

