HELSINKI – A far-right woman, Riikka Purra of the Party of Finns, can now go to government in Helsinki. Giorgia Meloni he might rejoice. Technically, it is true, the Scandinavian formation is in Strasbourg in the group of Matteo Salvini’s League and Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement. But in any case it is a critical force towards the Union (from which it would even like to leave, as Purra reiterated at the end of January) and above all closed to non-EU immigration.