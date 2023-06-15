Get out of the car and enter the factory?Arsenal interested in Haverts, hoping to sell Chelsea at a lower price – yqqlm

Original title: Get off the car and enter the factory?Arsenal interested in Haverts, hope Chelsea sell at lower price

Beijing time on June 15, according to British media reports, Arsenal want to sign German striker Haverts, but hope Chelsea can lower the asking price. In addition, Real Madrid is also interested in Havertz.

Chelsea are expected to sell up to 10 players this summer due to redundancy and no European competition next season, and Havertz is also on that list. The Blues are reportedly considering a £70million move for the 24-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2025. In addition, other teams who want to sign Mount from the Blues also need to pay a similar transfer fee.

According to the “Daily Telegraph” report, Arsenal want to sign Havertz, but hope the price is lower, and Rice is the main signing target of the Gunners this summer. Arsenal star Henry admires Haverts very much and compares him with Dutch star Van Persie.

After Chelsea eliminated Dortmund in the Champions League in the 2022-23 season, Henry praised Haverts in an interview: “I think he performed very well in the first goal, and his possession is very good. Sometimes, he will let me Thinking of the way Van Persie holds the ball, Van Persie has a very strong left foot, his touch is always flawless and he tries to get his teammates to follow.”

Havertz was often deployed as an arrow during his time at Chelsea, but he has not achieved the expected goals of a top-level centre-forward. In the first 91 Premier League games, Havertz only scored 19 goals. At the same time, Van Persie scored 28 goals in the first 87 league games played for Arsenal. Compared with Haaland and Kane, this goal efficiency is also relatively low. However, Van Persie slowly developed into an outstanding goalscorer. The Dutch striker won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2012 and 2013. Haaland has already shown his shooting ability. In the 2021 Champions League final when Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the championship, it was Haverts who blocked his throat with a sword. In addition, he is also the main force in the German national team and is expected to grow into a prolific shooter.

If Havertz joins Arsenal, fans will hope he can match those of Thierry Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie and galvanize Gabriel Jesus, whose form has slumped since a World Cup injury in Qatar.

(Editor: Ronaldinho)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: