High-rise on Bulgariplatz becomes a residential tower

Almost eleven years after the first plans for the high-rise on the south side of Bulgariplatz, things are now getting serious. The construction of the “Bulgari Tower”, which now bears the name “High Five Residential Tower”, began with the ground-breaking ceremony this afternoon. The project is being realized by STC Development and Roombuus on behalf of the ZBI Group with construction costs of 50 million euros.

City councilor Dietmar Prammer (SP) saw himself today at the end of a long road that also changed the project. Originally intended as a hotel, the 88 meter high tower is now lower (66 meters) and has been developed more towards residential use in recent years. “Thank you that it has become something,” said Prammer in the direction of the project operator. The Bulgariplatz will be upgraded by this long-discussed project.

328 rental apartments

With the “High Five” residential tower, a modern, urban and sustainable lifestyle is being redefined, said STC Managing Director Matthias Waibel. 328 rental apartments will be built in the 21-storey residential building with a living space of around 15,000 square meters. Generous green areas on four green roof terraces should increase the feel-good factor. A “lively zone” is planned for the ground floor, and the Sparkasse will open a branch here.

Joachim Pawelka (Roombuus) sees a good market for small, socially affordable apartments in a central location. For the team of architects headed by Martin Kneidinger and Jörg Stögmüller, the building represents a logistical challenge. The “High Five” residential tower will also offer around 600 parking spaces for bicycles.

Construction work on the 3,600 square meter property is scheduled to be completed by September 2025.

Reinhold Gruber

