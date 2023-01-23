Home Sports Giancarlo Magalli shock: “My disease, a lymphoma of the spleen”. Trips to colleagues and Rai
Sports

Giancarlo Magalli shock: “My disease, a lymphoma of the spleen”. Trips to colleagues and Rai

by admin
Giancarlo Magalli shock: “My disease, a lymphoma of the spleen”. Trips to colleagues and Rai
  1. Home
  2. breaking latest news
  3. Giancarlo Magalli shock: “My disease, a lymphoma of the spleen”. Trips to colleagues and Rai

22 gen 2023

The conductor, who lost 24 kilos, spoke as a guest of ‘Verissimo’: “Those who took over my plans expected me not to get back on my feet. I wrote to director Colletta. I hope something can be reconstructed. It would be better for him”

22 gen 2023

See also  Love to eat yam stewed pork ribs makes people feel distressed. Wang Zongyuan is a little fashionable after 00

You may also like

Inter-Empoli and the market: Parisi and Baldanzi, golden...

Juve’s ultras: “Worse than in 2006! Guilty managers....

Premier League, Arsenal-Manchester United 3-2: Saka e Nketiah...

Ronaldo, so-so debut with Al Nassr. But what...

Mourinho: “Zaniolo remains for me. Juve? I’m looking...

Serie C: Reggiana and Catanzaro, the flight continues....

Formula 1, if Ferrari wins I go from...

Go back to my hometown in Hunan and...

Real wins and remains -3 from Barça, but...

Monza, Palladino: “We didn’t put the usual intensity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy