Drawing from his rich and often still current vocabulary of neologisms, we remember the most famous sports journalist 30 years after his death
Thirty years ago Gianni Brera died. December 19, 1992, he was 73 years old. Car accident on the road between Maleo and Casalpusterlengo, near his home: Giovanni Luigi Brera was born in San Zenone Po on 8 September 1919. He is the most famous Italian sports journalist ever. From 1950 to 1954 he was director of the Gazzetta dello Sport. He literally invented a new way of writing about sports, imposing a vocabulary full of nicknames, neologisms and linguistic inventions that we still use today.
