Gignac to Chicharito: Now you return to Chivas, you will play against me

André Gignac Assures ‘Chicharito’ Hernández Will Return to Guadalajara in Liga MX

In a recent Twitch broadcast, Tigres forward André-Pierre Gignac assured that Javier Hernández, also known as ‘Chicharito’, will be returning to Chivas in Liga MX. The announcement came during a live broadcast on Chicharito’s Twitch channel, where Gignac made the statement. The conversation also involved Oribe Peralta, and it started when Chicharito reminisced about his matches in Liga MX against ‘Cepillo’.

Gignac interrupted Chicharito, stating that he would be returning to Chivas to play against him. This caused laughter between Chicharito, Peralta, and Gignac. Despite the light-hearted banter, Gignac gave some serious advice to Chicharito and expressed his belief that Tigres has the best fans.

Chicharito, in response, mentioned that his future is not yet defined, explaining that he still needs to decide which country he will be playing in. This follows the announcement of his departure from the LA Galaxy in early November.

Currently without a team, Chicharito has been sharing videos on his social media where he can be seen doing rehabilitation exercises for a torn cruciate ligament injury sustained in May of this year. While his future remains uncertain, Gignac’s assurance of his return to Chivas has sparked excitement among fans of the Mexican forward.

