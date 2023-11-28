At least eight people have been killed by a “mega storm” in Russia, Ukraine and Moldova

© AP

At least eight people have already been killed by a winter storm in Russia, Ukraine and Moldova. The various authorities report this.

The storms, dubbed the “storm of the century” and a “megastorm” by Russian media, have hit Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed in 2014, southwestern Russia and the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions in Ukraine are the worst affected.

The body of a man was found in Sochi, a popular Russian seaside resort, according to regional authorities. In Crimea, another man died who “had gone to watch the waves,” an adviser to Crimea’s governor said. One person died on board a boat in the Kerch Strait, between Crimea and Russia. Another body was discovered in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar region.

Moldovan authorities spoke of four fatalities on their territory. Two of them were found in their car, which was buried under snow, near the southeastern city of Coscalia. The body of a lifeless 48-year-old man was discovered in the eastern village of Cruglic. The fourth victim died in Grigoriopol, a city in the breakaway region of Transdniestria.

Share this: Facebook

X

