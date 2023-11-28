Home » At least eight people have been killed by a “mega storm” in Russia, Ukraine and Moldova
News

At least eight people have been killed by a “mega storm” in Russia, Ukraine and Moldova

by admin

© AP

At least eight people have already been killed by a winter storm in Russia, Ukraine and Moldova. The various authorities report this.

The storms, dubbed the “storm of the century” and a “megastorm” by Russian media, have hit Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed in 2014, southwestern Russia and the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions in Ukraine are the worst affected.

The body of a man was found in Sochi, a popular Russian seaside resort, according to regional authorities. In Crimea, another man died who “had gone to watch the waves,” an adviser to Crimea’s governor said. One person died on board a boat in the Kerch Strait, between Crimea and Russia. Another body was discovered in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar region.

Moldovan authorities spoke of four fatalities on their territory. Two of them were found in their car, which was buried under snow, near the southeastern city of Coscalia. The body of a lifeless 48-year-old man was discovered in the eastern village of Cruglic. The fourth victim died in Grigoriopol, a city in the breakaway region of Transdniestria.

See also  Ukraine, the turning point of Israel: now the sending of weapons to Kiev is being evaluated

You may also like

Are the bank and the Government watching you?...

Sunni Ittehad Council’s demand for specific seats in...

Lost control on the way home

UniTrento team selected for ESA Academy Experiment Program...

Maduro’s dictatorship raised the number of deaths to...

‘Teacher Housing’ credit line will benefit more than...

Written with death threats against a Tortolì policeman...

They successfully compete in the state classical and...

Salvatore Mancuso: if he is free he will...

EcoTrueque in the municipality of Atrato

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy