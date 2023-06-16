Gino Mäder died: professional cyclist succumbs to injuries after a fall

Status: 06/16/2023 1:31 p.m

The Swiss professional cyclist Gino Mäder has succumbed to his injuries after his serious fall on the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse. This was announced by his team Bahrain-Victorious on Friday (06/16/2023).

The 26-year-old fell on Thursday on the descent from the Albula Pass to the destination of La Punt, fell into a ravine and, according to the organizers, was then revived. Then Mäder was transported by helicopter to the Chur hospital.

Team will drive in honor of Mäder

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional driver, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm have been an inspiration to us all,” said team manager Milan Erzen. “Not only was he an extremely talented rider, but he was also a great person off the bike.” The team will drive in his honor.

During the preparation race for the Tour de France, the American Magnus Sheffield also fell on the fifth section and was also taken to the hospital. He suffered a concussion and bruises.

The world cycling association UCI reacted “devastated” to the news: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone associated with Gino. He was a rising star in professional cycling.”

After successes as a junior on the track, Mäder was on the way to becoming a strong round driver. In 2021 he won a stage each at the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de Suisse and finished fifth at the Vuelta a Espana.

Critic by Remco Evenepoel