Deminers remain free of charge for dangerous jobs | Info

The Trade Union of the Administration of the Republika Srpska pointed out today that in the Republican Administration of Civil Protection they have started issuing new decisions to workers, which reduces their incomes, while the acting director of this administration, Milan Novitović, said that the new rulebook is being applied due to the court’s decision and that workers’ salaries have not been affected but only special compensations.

“We were saddened by the news that the acting director has started issuing new decisions to workers, reducing their income by up to 50 percent,” said the president of the Republika Srpska Administration Trade Union, Božo Marić, at a press conference.

The union stated that Novitović passed a new Rulebook on wages and benefits for employees, which invalidated the previously valid one that defined salary increases based on work at a workplace with increased risk and difficult conditions, and thus prevented the payment of all increases to the basic salary. .

Novitović said that the Administration respects and implements the decision of the Constitutional Court declaring the special collective agreement invalid.

He added that some workers will only be left without compensation for increased risk at work, which will amount to one hundred KM for May.

Novitović pointed out that he signed the Ordinance on Salaries, which states that the previous Ordinance will not be applied due to its invalidation by court decision, reports Srna.

“The new rulebook is being applied. Workers’ salaries have not been affected, only special compensations resulting from a special collective agreement,” stated Novitović.