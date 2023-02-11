Over the past five years, an oft-forgotten piece of US federal legislation – the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as Farm Bill del 2018 – he inaugurated an explosion of interest for the medical potential of cannabis-derived cannabidiol, or CBD.

After decades of debate, the bill made it legal for farmers to grow industrial hemp, a plant rich in CBD. Hemp itself has enormous value as a commercial crop; it is used to produce biofuels, textiles and animal feed. But the CBD extracted from the hemp plant also has numerous medicinal properties, with beneficial potential treating seizure disorders, pain, or anxiety.

Prior to the bill’s passage, resistance to legalizing hemp was due to its association with marijuana, its biological cousin. Although hemp and marijuana belong to the same plant species, Cannabis sativa, they each have unique chemistry, with very different characteristics and effects. Marijuana has tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical that produces the characteristic high associated with its consumption. Hemp, on the other hand, is a variety of the cannabis plant that contains practically no THC, e neither it nor the CBD derived from it can produce particular sensations.

As professor and president of the pharmacology department of Penn State, I have been following developments in CBD research closely and have seen some promising evidence of its role in the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions.

While there is growing evidence that CBD can help with certain conditions, caution is warranted. Rigorous scientific studies are limited, so it’s important that the marketing of CBD products doesn’t go beyond hard research and evidence.

Unpacking the CBD hype

The primary concern with CBD marketing is that the scientific community is unsure of the best form of CBD to use. CBD can be produced both as a pure compound and as a complex blend of the hemp molecules they make up the CBD oil. CBD can also be formulated as topical cream or lotionor how gummy, capsule o dyeing.

Guidance, supported by clinical research, is needed on the best dose and form of administration of CBD for each medical condition. That research is still ongoing.

But in the meantime, the siren call of the market has sounded and created an environment where the CBD is often touted as a panacea: an elixir for insomnia, anxiety, neuropathic pain, cancer e heart disease.

Unfortunately, there is precious little rigorous scientific evidence to support many of these claims, and much of the existing research has been performed in animal models.

The CBD simply it is not a panacea for everything that ails you.

Convulsive disorders of childhood

Here’s one thing that is known: Based on rigorous studies with hundreds of patients, CBD has been proven to be a safe and effective drug for seizure disorders, particularly in children.

In 2018, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted regulatory approval for the use of a purified CBD product sold under the brand name Epidiolex for the treatment of syndromes Lennox-Gastaut e Dravet in children.

These two rare syndromes, which appear early in life, produce a large number of frequent resistant seizures to traditional epilepsy treatments. CBD administered as an oral solution such as Epidiolex, however, can produce a significant reduction – greater than 25% – in seizure frequency in these children, with 5% of patients becoming seizure free.

More than 200 scientific studies

CBD is what pharmacologists call a promiscuous drug. This means it could be effective for treating a number of medical conditions. Broadly speaking, CBD affects more than one process in the body – a term called polypharmacology – and thus could benefit more than one medical condition.

In early 2023, there are 202 ongoing or completed scientific studies who examine the effectiveness of CBD in humans on such diverse ailments as chronic pain, substance use disorders, anxiety, and arthritis.

In particular, CBD appears to be an agent anti-inflammatory and analgesic, similar to the functions of aspirin. This means it could be useful for treating people suffering from inflammatory pain, such as arthritis, or headaches and body aches.

CBD also has potential for use in the cancer therapyalthough it has not been approved by the FDA for this purpose.

The potential of CBD in the context of cancer is twofold:

– First, there is evidence that it can directly kill cancer cells, improving the ability of traditional therapies to cure disease. This is not to say that CBD will replace those traditional therapies; the data is not so convincing.

– Secondly, due to its ability to reduce pain and possibly anxiety, adding CBD to a treatment plan can reduce side effects and increase the quality of life of people living with cancer.

The risks of unregulated CBD

While prescription CBD is safe when used as directed, other forms of the molecule pose risks. This is especially true for CBD oils. The over the counter CBD oil industry it is not regulated and it is not necessarily safeas there are no regulatory requirements to monitor what is in a product.

Furthermore, rigorous science does not support the unsubstantiated marketing claims made by many CBD products.

In a 2018 comment, the author describes the results of his own study, which was published in Dutch (in 2017). He’s team obtained samples of CBD products from patients and analyzed its content. Virtually none of the 21 samples contained the advertised amount of CBD; in fact, 13 had little or no CBD and many contained significant levels of THC, the compound in marijuana that leads to a high – and which shouldn’t have been present.

In fact, studies have shown that it exists poor control of contaminants that may be present in over-the-counter products. La FDA ha issued dozens of warning letters to companies marketing unapproved medicines containing CBD. Despite the marketing of CBD oils as all-natural, plant-based products, consumers should be aware of the risks of unknown compounds in their products or unwanted interactions with their prescription medications.

Regulatory guidelines for CBD are severely lacking. Most recently, in January 2023, the FDA concluded that the existing framework “is not appropriate for CBD” and said it would work with Congress to chart a way forward. In a statement, the agency said that “A new regulatory pathway is needed for CBD that balances people’s desire to access CBD products with the regulatory oversight needed to manage risk.”

As a natural product, CBD still acts like a drug, just like aspirin, acetaminophen, or even cancer chemotherapy. Healthcare professionals simply need to better understand the risks or benefits.

CBD can interact with the body in unexpected ways. It is cleared from the body by the same liver enzymes that remove a variety of medications such as blood thinners, antidepressants, and organ transplant drugs. Adding CBD oil to your medication list without consulting a doctor could be risky and could interfere with your prescribed medications.

In an effort to help prevent these unwanted interactions, my colleague Dr. Paul Kocis, a clinical pharmacist, and I, have created a free online application called CANNabinoid Drug Interaction Resource. Identify how CBD could potentially interact with other prescription drugs. And we urge all people to disclose their use of over-the-counter CBD or recreational or medical marijuana to their health care providers to prevent unwanted drug interactions.

Ultimately, I believe CBD will prove it has a place in people’s medicine cabinetsbut not until the medical community has established the right form to take and the right dosage for a given medical condition.

(Kent E Vrana – Professor and Chair of Pharmacology, Penn State -, su The Conversation del 09/02/2023)