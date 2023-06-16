Home » Lucky Lo releases music video for ‘Peak/Valley’ | Niche Music
Danish/Copenhagen-based alternative pop artist Lucky Lo has unveiled the music video for her new single ‘Peak/Valley’ released on 6/1 through TAMBOURHINOCEROS!

Lucky Lo is the name of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lo Ersare. She will release her debut single ‘Heart Rhythm Synchronize’ in 2021 and her debut album ‘Supercarry’ in 2022.

‘Peak/Valley’ is a song included in the new album ‘The Big Feel’ to be released on October 27th.

“When you’re climbing, there’s always someone on the ground to secure you. That way, you’re never alone, and having someone with you is crucial. The same goes for relationships,” “There’s this idea that perfect balance is the ultimate goal, but the reality is that life is unpredictable, and we can’t always control what happens to us. However, if we can weather the journey together, we can also find happiness together” – Lucky Lo

