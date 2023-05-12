Girls born after 2000 in the World Cup Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team won the championship and runner-up_Zhejiang Online

Girls born after 2000 in the World Cup Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team won the championship and runner-up

2023-05-12 10:07:49





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Yi Longyin

On May 11th, the 2023 Shooting World Cup (Rifle and Pistol) Azerbaijan Station started a fierce competition. In the 10m air rifle mixed team competition, two Chinese pairs, Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, Wang Zhilin and Yang Haoran all played well. After fierce competition, Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao scored an excellent score of 634.2. While winning the first place, they also set a new world youth record for the 10-meter air rifle mixed team created by the two in India in March this year. Wang Zhilin and Yang Haoran ranked second. The two pairs of Chinese teams met in the final, and the Chinese team also won the gold and silver medals in this event ahead of schedule.

Among the two pairs, Huang Yuting and Wang Zhilin are both players from Zhejiang. Wang Zhilin was born in 2004, while Huang Yuting was younger, born in 2006. Both are born after 2000. The two pairs also showed a super-high level of duel in the final gold medal match. In the end, Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao narrowly defeated their teammates 16:14 and won the gold medal. Wang Zhilin and Yang Haoran won the silver medal.

In the women’s 10-meter air pistol individual final, Tokyo Olympic champion Jiang Ranxin performed well and only finished seventh, while another Chinese player, Qian Wei, finished fifth. In the men’s 10m air pistol final, Chinese contestant Zhang Bowen missed the medal.

According to reports, the International Shooting Federation has issued an announcement on its official website, saying that it has made adjustments to the rules for the shooting events of the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to relevant sources, after the formal approval of the International Olympic Committee and the unanimous decision of the administrative meeting, the update of the rules of the International Shooting Federation for shooting events is basically the same as that of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.