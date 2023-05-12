in exchange for a month all inclusive in Aruba — idealista/news

Are you tired of the working routine? Maybe you should look into the offer of a boutique hotels in the Caribbean who is looking for a content creator per i propri social media. The candidate who will be selected will be able to enjoy one month on the Island of Aruba with all expenses paid (both of the trip and of the stay). Would you like to apply? There’s time until June 30, 2023, let’s find out all the details of the offer.

The job offer

Il Boardwalk Boutique Hotel di Aruba is looking for a social media content creator who will live on the tropical island for a month, with all expenses paid. This is a job offer that offers a unique opportunity to reside in the luxury facility for a month, with airfare, rental car and spending money included.

The selection is open to anyone worldwide (here is the form), applications will remain open until 30 June, while the lucky winner will be announced on 7 August. Once the candidate has been chosen, the month of stay on the island will begin in September or October, with flights to and from the applicant’s country of origin included and paid for by the “employer”.

The selected content creator will spend their days at the Boardwalk Boutique Hotel in Arubathe island hotel with the highest rating on tripadvisor. Guests can enjoy all the luxurious services of this hotel located in the middle of a coconut grove and can go out on adventures to the rest of the island with arental car and spending money included in the job offer.

Heavenly destination

Aruba is the sunniest island in the Caribbeanfamous for its soft coral beaches and turquoise waves. But what is the job about? The content creator will have to document the days spent on the island through Instagram stories and posts. Not only that, she will be creating new content about the hotel and Aruba as a destination and sharing expertise with the Boardwalk marketing team.

Staying in the hotel’s colorful casitas, with outdoor patios and swaying hammocks, you will also unlimited access to the two swimming pools of the hotelthe spa and the soon-to-open Coco Cafe, which will serve locally sourced meals inspired by Aruba, Belgium and Mediterranean cuisine.

When you have to get to work, the lucky content creator will be able to request one workstation set up on the beach for panoramic and inspiring views. “We will be looking for an accomplished creator who has experience in photography, videography, drone piloting, editing, underwater photo and videography, marketing and social media experience and insights,” said Trisha Reinkemeyer, assistant manager of marketing and guest experiences at the resorts.

It is the second time the hotel will fill the position. Last year’s successful candidate was Tess Gerdemann, a travel blogger. “Boardwalk has been my home away from home for over a month, where I really felt like grilling local fish on the BBQ on my patio, hanging out in my hammock while reading a good book, or doing yoga and listening to the birds” , said Tess Gerdemann.