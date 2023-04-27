Giro d’Italia, 4-metre walls at the top of the Colle del Gran San Bernardo: the cutters at work to clear the road – Video

On May 19 the Tour of Italy will go up on Colle del Gran San Bernardo for the stage that will take the cyclists from Borgo Franco d’Ivrea to the Swiss town of Crans-Montana. For this reason, the employees of Anas (National Autonomous Company of State Roads) are committed to clear the highway 27 by the abundant snow that hides the roadway. Working to remove 4-5 meter walls blocking the last 600-700 meters of the route are two cutters. The operations will still last a couple of days, according to Anas technicians. Images of the work in progress from the drone.