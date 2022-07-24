Home Sports Tennis, Musetti dreams big: “Point to the Top 10”
Tennis, Musetti dreams big: “Point to the Top 10”

Tennis, Musetti dreams big: “Point to the Top 10”

After the victory in Hamburg, first title for Lorenzo: “Victory of the heart, I am more solid mentally. I want to see where I can go”

Lorenzo Musetti has grown up. It happened yesterday in Hamburg, against all odds and against himself, in the first final of his career he beat the tremendous Carlos Alcaraz, one who is a year younger than his 20 and had never been defeated in the challenge for the title. And to think that Musetti risked throwing everything away, wasting five match points in the second set and extending the agony until the triumphal ending in the third.

