Giro d’Italia: Groves wins sprint – dog causes Evenepoel to fall

First a painful fall because of a dog, then another crash just before the finish line: The cycling world champion Remco Evenepoel, who has been so confident up to now, fell twice hard on the rainy fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia, but apparently reached it without any major injuries Goal. The two falls did not have any consequences for the overall standings, as the last incident was within the three-kilometer zone, meaning that Evenepoel did not lose any time.
The day’s win after 171 kilometers from Atripalda to Salerno was won by the Australian Kaden Groves in a sprint ahead of the Italian Jonathan Milan and the Danish ex-world champion Mads Pedersen.
But the sprint to the finish line was not accident-free either: Sprint star Mark Cavendish also fell at high speed shortly before the finish line and slid across the finish line in fifth place. The Brit then had to be treated on the street. Co-favorite Primoz Roglic was also held up a good seven kilometers before the finish after several riders fell, but he also reached the finish line without losing any time. The German hopeful Lennard Kämna did not fall and is now eleventh in the overall standings, 1:54 minutes behind.
Dog brings several drivers to fall
The day had already started badly for Evenepoel. A dog had crossed the road at the beginning of the stage and brought down some riders, including the Belgian. The 23-year-old sat on the side of the road for a few seconds, but was then able to continue driving. He then showed the television cameras with a thumbs-up that things were going on for him. In the closing stages, Evenepoel was knocked down a second time. “It looks like nothing is broken but there will still be an investigation,” said a spokesman for the Soudal-Quick Step team.
Evenepoel after his fall at the beginning of the stage
So far everything had gone according to plan for Evenepoel. He had dominated the individual time trial at the start, on the fourth stage he then – as planned – ceded the pink jersey to the breakaway Andreas Lekness. The Norwegian was able to successfully defend his lead on Wednesday. He is 28 seconds ahead of Evenepoel, who could regain the lead when he finishes on the mountain on Friday or at the latest in the second time trial on Sunday. The sixth stage follows on Thursday over 162 kilometers around Naples and should suit the sprinters again.
|stage/date
|Long
|Start and finish location
|
1st stage – 06.05.2023
|
19,6 km
|
Fossacesia – Ortona (time trial)
|
2nd stage – 07.05.2023
|
201 km
|
Teramo – San Salvo
|
3rd stage – 08.05.2023
|
216 km
|
Vasto – Melfi
|
4th stage – 09.05.2023
|
175 km
|
Venosa – Lake Lacene
|
5th Stage – 10.05.2023
|
171 km
|
Atripalda – Salerno
|
6th Stage – 11.05.2023
|
162 km
|
Neapel – Neapel
|
7th Stage – 12.05.2023
|
218 km
|
Capua – Gran Sasso of Italy (mountain arrival)
|
8th Stage – 13.05.2023
|
207 km
|
Terni – Fossombrone
|
9th Stage – 14.05.2023
|
35 km
|
Savignano sul Rubicone – Cesena (time trial)
|
Rest day – 05/15/2023
|
10. Stage – 16.05.2023
|
196 km
|
Scandiano – Viareggio
|
11. Stage – 17.05.2023
|
219 km
|
Camaiore – Tortona
|
12th Stage – 18.05.2023
|
179 km
|
Good – Rivoli
|
13. Stage – 19.05.2023
|
207 km
|
Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans Montana (mountain arrival)
|
14. Stage – 20.05.2023
|
193 km
|
Sierre-Cassano Magnago
|
15th Stage – 21.05.2023
|
195 km
|
Seregno – Bergamo
|
Rest day – 05/22/2023
|
16. Stage – 23.05.2023
|
203 km
|
Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (mountain arrival)
|
17th Stage – 24.05.2023
|
195 km
|
Pergine Valsugana – Caorle
|
18. Stage – 25.05.2023
|
161 km
|
Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (mountain arrival)
|
19. Stage – 26.05.2023
|
183 km
|
Longarone – Three Peaks Lavaredo (mountain arrival)
|
20. Stage – 27.05.2023
|
18,6 km
|
Tarvisio – Mount Lussari Tudorg (time trial)
|
21st stage – 28.05.2023
|
135 km
|
Room – Room