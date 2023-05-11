Home » Giro d’Italia: Groves wins sprint – dog causes Evenepoel to fall
Sports

Giro d’Italia: Groves wins sprint – dog causes Evenepoel to fall

by admin
Giro d’Italia: Groves wins sprint – dog causes Evenepoel to fall

Status: 05/10/2023 6:25 p.m

First a painful fall because of a dog, then another crash just before the finish line: The cycling world champion Remco Evenepoel, who has been so confident up to now, fell twice hard on the rainy fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia, but apparently reached it without any major injuries Goal. The two falls did not have any consequences for the overall standings, as the last incident was within the three-kilometer zone, meaning that Evenepoel did not lose any time.

The day’s win after 171 kilometers from Atripalda to Salerno was won by the Australian Kaden Groves in a sprint ahead of the Italian Jonathan Milan and the Danish ex-world champion Mads Pedersen.

But the sprint to the finish line was not accident-free either: Sprint star Mark Cavendish also fell at high speed shortly before the finish line and slid across the finish line in fifth place. The Brit then had to be treated on the street. Co-favorite Primoz Roglic was also held up a good seven kilometers before the finish after several riders fell, but he also reached the finish line without losing any time. The German hopeful Lennard Kämna did not fall and is now eleventh in the overall standings, 1:54 minutes behind.

  • 5. Stage of the Giro d’Italia
    arrow right

  • General classification of the Giro d’Italia
    arrow right

Dog brings several drivers to fall

The day had already started badly for Evenepoel. A dog had crossed the road at the beginning of the stage and brought down some riders, including the Belgian. The 23-year-old sat on the side of the road for a few seconds, but was then able to continue driving. He then showed the television cameras with a thumbs-up that things were going on for him. In the closing stages, Evenepoel was knocked down a second time. “It looks like nothing is broken but there will still be an investigation,” said a spokesman for the Soudal-Quick Step team.

Evenepoel after his fall at the beginning of the stage

Last year, Lennard Kämna was successful in chasing stages at the Giro d’Italia. From Saturday he will be fighting for a good place in the overall standings in a new role. But the favorites on a difficult course are different.
more

So far everything had gone according to plan for Evenepoel. He had dominated the individual time trial at the start, on the fourth stage he then – as planned – ceded the pink jersey to the breakaway Andreas Lekness. The Norwegian was able to successfully defend his lead on Wednesday. He is 28 seconds ahead of Evenepoel, who could regain the lead when he finishes on the mountain on Friday or at the latest in the second time trial on Sunday. The sixth stage follows on Thursday over 162 kilometers around Naples and should suit the sprinters again.

The 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia 2023
stage/date Long Start and finish location

1st stage – 06.05.2023

19,6 km

Fossacesia – Ortona (time trial)

2nd stage – 07.05.2023

201 km

Teramo – San Salvo

3rd stage – 08.05.2023

216 km

Vasto – Melfi

4th stage – 09.05.2023

175 km

Venosa – Lake Lacene

5th Stage – 10.05.2023

171 km

Atripalda – Salerno

6th Stage – 11.05.2023

162 km

Neapel – Neapel

7th Stage – 12.05.2023

218 km

Capua – Gran Sasso of Italy (mountain arrival)

8th Stage – 13.05.2023

207 km

Terni – Fossombrone

9th Stage – 14.05.2023

35 km

Savignano sul Rubicone – Cesena (time trial)

Rest day – 05/15/2023

10. Stage – 16.05.2023

196 km

Scandiano – Viareggio

11. Stage – 17.05.2023

219 km

Camaiore – Tortona

12th Stage – 18.05.2023

179 km

Good – Rivoli

13. Stage – 19.05.2023

207 km

Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans Montana (mountain arrival)

14. Stage – 20.05.2023

193 km

Sierre-Cassano Magnago

15th Stage – 21.05.2023

195 km

Seregno – Bergamo

Rest day – 05/22/2023

16. Stage – 23.05.2023

203 km

Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (mountain arrival)

17th Stage – 24.05.2023

195 km

Pergine Valsugana – Caorle

18. Stage – 25.05.2023

161 km

Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (mountain arrival)

19. Stage – 26.05.2023

183 km

Longarone – Three Peaks Lavaredo (mountain arrival)

20. Stage – 27.05.2023

18,6 km

Tarvisio – Mount Lussari Tudorg (time trial)

21st stage – 28.05.2023

135 km

Room – Room

See also  Tour of Catalonia: Ciccone wins on mountain arrival ahead of Roglic and Evenepoel

You may also like

Old Wild West is confirmed as the title...

With Chiefs against Dolphins: NFL is playing two...

Murders Torremaggiore, Jessica’s mother: “My husband is a...

Compensation lawsuit against IPC: Partial success of Para-swimmer...

Milan Inter, Pioli: ‘We have to believe it,...

Interim balance of the DFB: Women’s football “arrived...

Champions: one-two to Milan, Inter takes half of...

Italian Open: Andy Murray loses to Fabio Fognini...

Schedule, places, times: FAQ for the European Handball...

Leao, renewal with Milan one step away. Maldini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy