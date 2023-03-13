Home Sports Girona – Atlético 0:1, Morata set up the win, Atlético secured third place
Girona – Atlético 0:1, Morata set up the win, Atlético secured third place

by admin
Girona – Atlético 0:1, Morata set up the win, Atlético secured third place

Morata pounced on Griezmann’s corner, after which the ball reached him at the back post just in front of the goal line. The 30-year-old Spanish international scored his tenth goal in this league season and is Atlético’s top scorer.

Girona scored a total of 11 goals in the previous three games, but this time they came up empty.

Spanish Football League – Round 25:
Girona – Atlético Madrid 0:1 (90.+4 Morata).
Table:
1. FC Barcelona 25 21 2 2 47:8 65
2. Real Madrid 25 17 5 3 50:19 56
3. Atletico Madrid 25 14 6 5 39:19 48
4. San Sebastian 25 13 6 6 33:24 45
5. Betis Seville 25 12 6 7 33:26 42
6. Villarreal 25 11 5 9 29:24 38
7. Vallecano 25 9 8 8 29:28 35
8. Pamplona 25 9 7 9 22:24 34
9. Bilbao 25 9 6 10 33:27 33
10. Mallorca 25 9 5 11 22:26 32
11. Celtic vigo 25 8 7 10 29:34 31
12. Girona 25 8 6 11 38:39 30
13. FC Sevilla 25 7 7 11 29:40 28
14. Valladolid 25 8 4 13 19:35 28
15. Spanish Barcelona 25 6 9 10 31:39 27
16. Cadiz 25 6 9 10 20:37 27
17. Valencia 25 7 5 13 28:28 26
18. Getafe 25 6 8 11 25:34 26
19. Almeria 25 7 4 14 29:44 25
20. Elche 25 2 7 16 19:49 13
