Morata pounced on Griezmann’s corner, after which the ball reached him at the back post just in front of the goal line. The 30-year-old Spanish international scored his tenth goal in this league season and is Atlético’s top scorer.
Girona scored a total of 11 goals in the previous three games, but this time they came up empty.
|Spanish Football League – Round 25:
|Girona – Atlético Madrid 0:1 (90.+4 Morata).
|Table:
|1.
|FC Barcelona
|25
|21
|2
|2
|47:8
|65
|2.
|Real Madrid
|25
|17
|5
|3
|50:19
|56
|3.
|Atletico Madrid
|25
|14
|6
|5
|39:19
|48
|4.
|San Sebastian
|25
|13
|6
|6
|33:24
|45
|5.
|Betis Seville
|25
|12
|6
|7
|33:26
|42
|6.
|Villarreal
|25
|11
|5
|9
|29:24
|38
|7.
|Vallecano
|25
|9
|8
|8
|29:28
|35
|8.
|Pamplona
|25
|9
|7
|9
|22:24
|34
|9.
|Bilbao
|25
|9
|6
|10
|33:27
|33
|10.
|Mallorca
|25
|9
|5
|11
|22:26
|32
|11.
|Celtic vigo
|25
|8
|7
|10
|29:34
|31
|12.
|Girona
|25
|8
|6
|11
|38:39
|30
|13.
|FC Sevilla
|25
|7
|7
|11
|29:40
|28
|14.
|Valladolid
|25
|8
|4
|13
|19:35
|28
|15.
|Spanish Barcelona
|25
|6
|9
|10
|31:39
|27
|16.
|Cadiz
|25
|6
|9
|10
|20:37
|27
|17.
|Valencia
|25
|7
|5
|13
|28:28
|26
|18.
|Getafe
|25
|6
|8
|11
|25:34
|26
|19.
|Almeria
|25
|7
|4
|14
|29:44
|25
|20.
|Elche
|25
|2
|7
|16
|19:49
|13
