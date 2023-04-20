Home » Giuseppe Lacarra dead, the striker was 36 years old: Apulian football in mourning
by admin
Joseph Lacarrawell-known face of Apulian football, died in 36 years old due to an illness that was affecting him storming for some time now. The Modugnese ended his competitive activity last season, after being released from Matera Calcio. Endowed with great physical strength, he played in the championships of C1 and C2 seriesD e First Category.

The centre-forward made his debut in the Sao Paulo Barito then return to the amateurs for another 5 years: after that, the journey in Serie C, among the ranks of MonopolyAs, Chieti and Arzanese. Then the short parenthesis at Toasts in the 2020/2021 season, with another six appearances in D.

Among amateurs and professionals, he accomplished 154 overall goals in career. Many i Apulian clubs in which Lacarra played there are Faithful AndriaCorato, Barlettabitonto, BisceglieMonopoly and Altamura. Without a doubt, his best year from a constructive point of view was the one with the shirt of bitontowhen he realized 39 rarely during the 2016/17 season.

