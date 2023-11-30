Giuseppe Strano is the new coach of Modica Calcio. The choice of sporting director Fabio Arena and company leaders Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza fell on him.

The coach from Catania arrives with the task of giving a new face to the rossoblu team and a new life to the game of the team captained by Ciccio Vindigni.

Giuseppe Strano, who coached several renowned teams such as Acireale, Paternò and Enna, he immediately responded with enthusiasm to the proposal coming from the Modica management Football, welcoming the rossoblu challenge and sharing the ambitions that the club has always put forward day after day.

A great personality arrives on the Modica bench who, over the years, has shown that he is able to best manage an important locker room full of great individuals.

“I am honored by this calling and can’t wait to get started working with these guys straight away – declares Mr. Strano – I know this championship well and I am convinced that it is a group in which all the opponents have a high technical caliber. There are no more buffer teams, but with all the formations you can win or lose. I arrive in Modica with the utmost ambitions and I am very happy to be here, I hope to only have ambitious men around me who aim as high as I do!”.

