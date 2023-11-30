Where to see Karol G’s concert live?

What areas will be able to see Karol G’s concert for free?

For its part, the Government of Antioquia announced that Karol G’s concert will be broadcast on huge screens during the second date of the concert, that is, on December 2 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Some of the areas that promise to reproduce this long-awaited ‘La Bichota’ concert will be; the Aburrá Valley, the screens will be strategically located in Bello, Barbosa, La Estrella, Itagüí, Caldas and Envigado. Likewise, in eastern Antioquia, the public will be able to enjoy the event in areas such as Rionegro, La Ceja, Sonsón, Marinilla and La Unión.

Also: With imitation, Yina Calderón made fun of Westcol

The coverage of Karol G’s concert will extend throughout the Antioquia territory. The municipalities of the southwest, such as Urrao, Jardín and Ciudad Bolívar. Likewise the inhabitants of Santa Rosa de Osos, San Pedro de Los Milagros, San Roque and Vegachí, located in the North and Northeast.

While, in the West, coverage of the concert in Santa Fe de Antioquia is expected. Finally, the municipalities of Apartadó, Arboletes, Caucasia, El Bagre and Puerto Berrío will also have the opportunity to join the live broadcast of the famous ‘La Bichota’ concert.

Share this: Facebook

X

