Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

Il Southampton comeback the Tottenham scoring two goals in the last 15 minutes and thus sending Antonio into a rage Conte. After the match, the Italian coach gives us one of the most surreal and already most iconic press conferences in the history of Premier League.

L’Arsenal does not stop and beats what remains of Crystal Palace bringing his lead to 8 points Manchester City. After the stop at gunners there will be only 10 games left to crown the dream of returning to the throne of England, but keep an eye on the calendar.

Massimiliano bogs is back virtually in the Midlands to tell us Wolverhampton-Leeds. Javi’s team Gracia makes a huge leap in the standings, climbing 5 positions, and when the championship resumes whites they will be on stage right at Emirates.

In closing also a quick look at what will be the semifinals of FA CUP.

Happy listening!

The following music was used for this media project:

Music: We Love Punk Rock by WinnieTheMoog

Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6369-we-love-punk-rock

License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Artist website: