Colombia is a country rich in various foods, recognized not only nationally, but also internationally, and now other types of cultures such as Asia and its renowned Sushi are entering the market. This favorite food for many is today number one in the market. So much so that the Sushi Fans brand started in the market with one point, but some time later it became the largest sushi franchise in the country with more than 25 locations. and average annual sales of more than $12 billion per year. This company focuses its economic growth on a philosophy and that is that everyone can access quality sushi at fair prices.

Sushi Fans, which today has expansion plans to Mexico, generates approximately 120 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs. In addition, it has more than 80% points that are franchised, generating economic support for 18 families under the economic model that the company has.

Alejandro Diaz, CEO of Sushi Fans, said that “this type of model has allowed them to be legally constituted micro-enterprises, generating 60 direct jobs with excellent salaries; being this profitable and reliable. We were the first to democratize Sushi and take it to the first cities in the country”.

On the other hand, in economic matters. Jeisson Balaguera, executive director for Values ​​AAA, assures that the sushi industry has attracted multiple investors, who have seen a business opportunity in supporting this sector that in recent years has been all the rage and that over time will bring a economic impact, generating job opportunities and positioning for future income for the country.

Sushi represents 0.8% of total fish sales in volume with 2,943 tons sold. The current market leader is the Asian market, which accounts for 65% of all sushi sales internationally.