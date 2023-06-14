Little painters exhibited their works in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

Visiting the students’ exhibition at the school, the guests congratulated the little painters. The students who were introduced to the art of painting at a young age, thanks to this activity, increased their self-confidence and contributed positively to the process of self-discovery. In addition, students animate the pictures they made with web2 tools and turn their pictures into animation.

Project Coordinator Ayşe Hilal Destire“ eTwinning projects we have realized Children’s Art Workshop projectWe organized this exhibition of the paintings prepared by our students as the final event of the . We found that our students increased their concentration in primary school with the art of painting, and their self-confidence in their social environment was positively affected, which made us very happy.”

