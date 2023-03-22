© UNICEF Malawi – Cyclone Freddy caused extensive damage to roads and infrastructure in Malawi.

New York, USA, March 21, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/The United Nations has released $5.5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to assist people affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, as the toll from floods and mudslides in the southern region of the southern African country continues to rise.





Nearly 363,000 people are displaced and hosted in more than 500 camps in flood-affected areas of Malawi. And the death toll stands at 447, with at least 282 people still missing, according to a report carried out by the authorities on March 18. Some 75,000 hectares of cropland were flooded as farmers were about to harvest the year’s only crop.

According to the UN, these figures are expected to increase in the coming days as new information becomes available, especially in areas where people remain trapped by floodwaters and where no complete information.

“The destruction and suffering I witnessed in southern Malawi is the human face of the global climate crisis. The people I met, many of whom lost their homes and loved ones, did nothing to cause this crisis,” said UN Resident Coordinator for Malawi, Rebecca Adda-Dontoh, after visiting the flood-affected areas.

“The United Nations stands in full solidarity with the people of Malawi at this tragic time and calls on the international community to do the same,” she added.

Traumatized populations

Southern Malawi was hit by Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which made its second landfall in Mozambique on March 11 and moved overland as a tropical depression, bringing torrential rains, devastating floods and mudslides in Malawi from March 12.

Malawi is still facing the deadliest cholera outbreak in its recent history, and the risk of the disease spreading to flood-affected areas is high.

The Government of Malawi is leading the response, with support from humanitarian partners. More than 1,500 people have been rescued in remote locations and, as flood waters begin to recede, aid is being sent to the worst affected districts.

In support of the government-led response, through this CERF grant, the UN will aim to help those hardest hit with life-saving assistance, including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter and life-saving non-food items, food, health care and child protection risks.

“People are traumatized and many have lost their homes, belongings and livelihoods,” Ms Adda-Dontoh concluded.

