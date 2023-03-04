The Italian National Digital Communication has signed a three-year partnership with Givova – famous Italian brand of sportswear and accessories for sports – which will be the new technical sponsor until 2026. The synergy is accompanied by the creation of a shirt that incorporates the colors of digital, pink and blue. The uniform will be inaugurated on the occasion of the first edition of the Digital Cup, the event organized by PA Social and the Fondazione Italia Digitale. The goal is to combine the popularity of football with digital issues and opportunities. Every sporting event of the Italian National Digital Communication Team is in fact accompanied by digital dissemination and awareness initiatives. There Digital Cup 2023 will be held on March 30 in Coverciano with the challenge between the Italian Digital Communication National Team and the Italian Singers National Team.

The initiative is supported by the partners Hootsuite, Trust, Givova, Drivalia, Water, Mate, Abacusunder the patronage of FIGC, Tuscany region e Municipality of Florencein collaboration with Digital Republic e Calcium Museum and the media partnership of Radio Bruno.

Not just the shirt – The new partnership with Givova will allow the Italian Digital Communications team to have a completely personalized kit: the complete uniform, complete with shorts and socks, a tracksuit and a bag.

The beneficial intent – The Digital Cup 2023 also aims to support the activities of Light points of Save The Children, day centers with a high educational density that arise in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and suburbs of cities to offer free training and educational opportunities to children between 6 and 17 years of age. Within these spaces, minors and their families can take advantage of various activities including study support, art and music workshops, the promotion of reading, access to new technologies and training in the use of new media .

Francesco Di Costanzo, president of the Italia Digitale Foundation and the PA Social Association: “We are very happy to have a new partner like Givova with a multi-year collaboration that will allow us to carry out numerous common initiatives. The new shirt and sports kit represent, right down to the colours, our intention to make digital popular, also thanks to the world of football”.

Giovanni Acanfora, president of Givova: “Givova is particularly proud of this partnership and we are thrilled that this union is made official on the occasion of an important event such as the Digital Cup 2023 which will see the Italian National Digital Communication Team and the Italian Singers Team on the field, to whom we have been linked for years with professionalism, affection and estimate. Once again, sport and solidarity will be protagonists, our founding points since ever, but this time with an added value, digital with all its opportunities. My wish is that this will be only the first of a long series of initiatives, which Givova will be honored to support”.