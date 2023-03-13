Swans Gmunden are hot on their heels as leaders and defending champions BC Vienna in the men’s basketball super league (BSL). The cup winner landed the eighth league win in a row with a commanding 91:68 in the Upper Austria derby at home against the Flyers Wels, the second in the placement round. The gap to the leading Viennese is still two points.

The Kapfenberg Bulls also won a derby – 91:80 against the Panthers Fürstenfeld. The Kapfenbergs are still in second place in the qualifying round, which would entitle them to reach the quarter-finals.

More see Austrian basketball leagues 2022/23