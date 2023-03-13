Status: 03/13/2023 05:29 am The Oscars were presented in Los Angeles on Sunday. The film “Nothing New in the West” by Wolfsburg-based Edward Berger has received four Oscars. Best Film is “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

von Patricia Batlle

“Nothing New in the West” was nominated for the Oscars in nine categories – including Best Picture and Best International Film. Shortly after two o’clock German time he fetched the first one, shortly after three o’clock the fourth. Edward Berger’s drama has won Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score for Composer Volker Bertelmann won Best Production Design and Best International Film.

Edward Berger at Oscar acceptance speech: “It means so much to us!”

Director Edward Berger came on stage with his actors Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Daniel Brühl, as well as with producer Malte Grunert. Berger thanked all of his film’s nominees and said: “It means so much to us!”. He especially thanked the actors, including leading actor Felix Kammerer: “It was your first film and you carried us all on your shoulders as if it were nothing. None of us would be here without you.”

Brit James Friend won the Oscar for Best Cinematography in an Anti-War Film. Visibly touched, he thanked his wife, his family, the film team and “from the bottom of my heart” his director Berger. Florian Hoffmeister, who was born in Braunschweig, was also nominated in this category – for his camera work on Todd Field’s drama “Tár”. “It’s totally surreal: In my industry, that’s a goal you sometimes dream of,” he could hardly believe his luck at the nomination. Edward Berger said at the award ceremony that he hugged Hoffmeister a few days ago in Los Angeles: “We both come from the same city. We made our first film together 30 years ago, I was his assistant.”

Daniel Brühl: “It’s a piece of film history”

Daniel Brühl plays a small supporting role (Matthias Erzberger) in the war drama and co-produced the film. He traveled to Los Angeles with the team. “Something like this only happens once in a lifetime,” said Daniel Brühl at a traditional industry meeting of “German Films” on the night before the Oscars were awarded to the German Press Agency (dpa). It is impressive what honor the film from England and the USA is given. “It has never happened before. It’s a piece of film history.” Tonight, many German hopes will walk the carpet in Los Angeles – this year champagne-colored – and give interviews to camera teams from all over the world.

Favorit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” gewinnt Bester Film

The top favorite “Everything Everywhere All at Once” by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won a total of seven Oscars. He tells of the operator of a laundromat who fights her way through several parallel universes. Kwan and Scheinert won Best Director awards, actress Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress, and Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress. “This is for all the little boys and girls out there who look like me,” said the Malaysian actress. “This is proof that big dreams can come true”. The 60-year-old added: “Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that you’re too old for something!”

Her colleague Ke Huy Quan received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He accepted the trophy in tears and said: “My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp,” said the Vietnamese-born, “somehow I ended up on Hollywood’s biggest stage.” As a child, the 51-year-old already worked for Starred Steven Spielberg in Indiana Jones in 1984. Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his role as the father in The Whale, US director and screenwriter Best Adapted Screenplay for The Pronunciation. Guillermo del Toro was delighted to receive the first Oscars of the gala: for Best Animated Film for “Pinocchio”.

Oscar for Best Film Music for Volker Bertelmann in “Nothing New in the West”

Composer Volker Bertelmann has now prevailed against competitors like John Williams for “The Fabelmans”, after all, after Walt Disney, the most nominated artist in the history of the Oscars. The German musician Bertelmann, also known under the name Hauschka, was nominated once in 2017 for his compositions in “Lion – The Long Way Home”.

