Home News Oscars 2023: “Nothing New in the West” is Best International Film | > – Culture
News

Oscars 2023: “Nothing New in the West” is Best International Film | > – Culture

by admin
Oscars 2023: “Nothing New in the West” is Best International Film | > – Culture

Status: 03/13/2023 05:29 am

The Oscars were presented in Los Angeles on Sunday. The film “Nothing New in the West” by Wolfsburg-based Edward Berger has received four Oscars. Best Film is “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

von Patricia Batlle

“Nothing New in the West” was nominated for the Oscars in nine categories – including Best Picture and Best International Film. Shortly after two o’clock German time he fetched the first one, shortly after three o’clock the fourth. Edward Berger’s drama has won Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score for Composer Volker Bertelmann won Best Production Design and Best International Film.

Edward Berger at Oscar acceptance speech: “It means so much to us!”

Director Edward Berger came on stage with his actors Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Daniel Brühl, as well as with producer Malte Grunert. Berger thanked all of his film’s nominees and said: “It means so much to us!”. He especially thanked the actors, including leading actor Felix Kammerer: “It was your first film and you carried us all on your shoulders as if it were nothing. None of us would be here without you.”

Brit James Friend won the Oscar for Best Cinematography in an Anti-War Film. Visibly touched, he thanked his wife, his family, the film team and “from the bottom of my heart” his director Berger. Florian Hoffmeister, who was born in Braunschweig, was also nominated in this category – for his camera work on Todd Field’s drama “Tár”. “It’s totally surreal: In my industry, that’s a goal you sometimes dream of,” he could hardly believe his luck at the nomination. Edward Berger said at the award ceremony that he hugged Hoffmeister a few days ago in Los Angeles: “We both come from the same city. We made our first film together 30 years ago, I was his assistant.”

See also  The opening of the Golden Rooster Film Festival Ludao fans meet the classics

Daniel Brühl: “It’s a piece of film history”

The actors Albrecht Schuch (from left), Felix Kammerer and Daniel Brühl are from the “Nothing New in the West” team in Hollywood – at the “German Films” reception.

Daniel Brühl plays a small supporting role (Matthias Erzberger) in the war drama and co-produced the film. He traveled to Los Angeles with the team. “Something like this only happens once in a lifetime,” said Daniel Brühl at a traditional industry meeting of “German Films” on the night before the Oscars were awarded to the German Press Agency (dpa). It is impressive what honor the film from England and the USA is given. “It has never happened before. It’s a piece of film history.” Tonight, many German hopes will walk the carpet in Los Angeles – this year champagne-colored – and give interviews to camera teams from all over the world.

Favorit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” gewinnt Bester Film

The top favorite “Everything Everywhere All at Once” by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won a total of seven Oscars. He tells of the operator of a laundromat who fights her way through several parallel universes. Kwan and Scheinert won Best Director awards, actress Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress, and Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress. “This is for all the little boys and girls out there who look like me,” said the Malaysian actress. “This is proof that big dreams can come true”. The 60-year-old added: “Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that you’re too old for something!”

See also  Generali launches the offer for 100% of Cattolica

Her colleague Ke Huy Quan received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He accepted the trophy in tears and said: “My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp,” said the Vietnamese-born, “somehow I ended up on Hollywood’s biggest stage.” As a child, the 51-year-old already worked for Starred Steven Spielberg in Indiana Jones in 1984. Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his role as the father in The Whale, US director and screenwriter Best Adapted Screenplay for The Pronunciation. Guillermo del Toro was delighted to receive the first Oscars of the gala: for Best Animated Film for “Pinocchio”.

Oscar for Best Film Music for Volker Bertelmann in “Nothing New in the West”

Composer Volker Bertelmann has now prevailed against competitors like John Williams for “The Fabelmans”, after all, after Walt Disney, the most nominated artist in the history of the Oscars. The German musician Bertelmann, also known under the name Hauschka, was nominated once in 2017 for his compositions in “Lion – The Long Way Home”.

Florian Hoffmeister, cameraman of

AUDIO: Florian Hoffmeister in conversation with NDR 2 about his Oscar nomination “best camera” (2 min)

Further information

Director and screenwriter Edward Berger at the Zurich premiere of

In the NDR interview, the film director from Wolfsburg talks about the Oscar nominations for his war drama “Nothing New in the West” and about the history of the film. more

Further information

Hildur Guðnadóttir on the red carpet at the German premiere of

Two dramas are hoping for Oscars, for which she composed film music. A conversation about female conductors, female composers, dark tones and Iceland. more

Director Santiago Miter (left) and actor Ricardo Darín won a Golden Globe for

The Argentine legal drama won the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best International Film. more

See also  From Queen to Negrita, when music in the car makes the difference

A large Oscar statue stands in a hall © picture alliance/dpa/Invision/AP | Willy Sanjuan Photo: Willy Sanjuan

On Sunday night, producer Malte Grunert could win an Oscar for Best Picture for “Nothing New in the West.” It would not be the first time that Hamburg has won the Oscars. more

Malte Grunert

Malte Grunert produced films like “A Single Man” in Hamburg. Now his latest drama has been nominated for nine Oscars. This is how the producer reacts. more

Felix Kammerer (l.) in a scene of the film

Edward Berger’s ruthless war drama is the first German cinema adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic. more

Felix Kammerer © picture alliance / GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / picturedesk.com | GEORG HOCHMUTH Photo: Georg Hochmuth

The film “Nothing New in the West” has been nominated for an Oscar nine times. The leading actor Felix Kammerer in an interview. more

Nina Hoss (with Cate Blanchett) as the team of

In the music drama, Nina Hoss plays a concertmaster of a fictitious Berlin orchestra. Todd Field’s film hits theaters Thursday. more

Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano), young Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord) and Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) are sitting in the packed cinema - in Steven Spielberg's movie

Films like “Oppenheimer”, “Barbie”, “Dune 2” and “Manta Manta – Zwoter Teil” as well as the fifth and last “Indiana Jones” lure into the cinema. more

This topic in the program:

NDR Culture | Matinee | 03/12/2023 | 2:20 p.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

Your most important dates: Figures from Porsche, Bilfinger,...

No, launching of the Japan Humiliation Diplomatic Countermeasures...

They will intensify operations against the large illegal...

Two Sessions Feature ｜ Converging Power to Write...

The news of the day for Mannheim and...

Chefchaouen begins to create the southern entrance

Goodbye to long lines, the Minister of Transport...

Officially.. Al-Zaki is a coach for Sudan

Real Madrid pronounces itself in the procedure of...

Report: Apple’s huge need for 3nm chips |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy