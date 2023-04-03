Home Sports Go to the Huanglong Stadium to watch the Super Cup group group tickets and there are special discounts_Hangzhou Net
Sports

Go to the Huanglong Stadium to watch the Super Cup group group tickets and there are special discounts_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Go to the Huanglong Stadium to watch the Super Cup group group tickets and there are special discounts_Hangzhou Net

Go to the Huanglong Stadium to watch the Super Bowl group tickets and there are special discounts

On April 8th, the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super Cup will start at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Zhejiang Province!

In order to repay the enthusiasm of the fans, Huanglong specially launched a group ticket discount, the policy is as follows:

① Purchase group tickets:

If you purchase more than 50 sheets but less than 100 sheets at one time, you will be given a 15% discount;

If you purchase more than 100 sheets but less than 200 sheets at one time, you will be given a 20% discount;

A 30% discount will be given for a one-time purchase of 200 sheets or more.

② Purchase family package tickets: 380 yuan for two tickets, 666 yuan, and three tickets, 888 yuan.

In addition, Huanglong also has a small number of VIP boxes for fans to choose from, and each box can seat 10 people. If you want to enjoy a more noble game watching experience with your family and friends, it is recommended to choose a private room.

Limited offer, hurry up if you want to buy. Contact number: 0571-87996799, 13858196821 (Mr. Liu, Mr. Xia).

Author: Reporter Wang Zhenkai Editor: Wang Hao

See also  Turin, Celio Schiavinato passed away: he trained with Valentino Mazzola

You may also like

Nardella, Florence is not endangered by Polish fans...

After fencing, table tennis in turn reintegrates Russians...

the reason for the strike against Milan-breaking latest...

Biathlon is afraid of tragedy. The talented representative...

2023 Men’s National Title Game lines: Connecticut vs....

End of winter season live from 6 p.m

Leicester owner seeks new manager

La Liga: Real Madrid beat Valladolid

Amerian Koepka became the first golfer to celebrate...

ATP ranking: Djokovic again number 1, Sinner returns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy