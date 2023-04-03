Go to the Huanglong Stadium to watch the Super Bowl group tickets and there are special discounts

On April 8th, the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super Cup will start at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Zhejiang Province!

In order to repay the enthusiasm of the fans, Huanglong specially launched a group ticket discount, the policy is as follows:

① Purchase group tickets:

If you purchase more than 50 sheets but less than 100 sheets at one time, you will be given a 15% discount;

If you purchase more than 100 sheets but less than 200 sheets at one time, you will be given a 20% discount;

A 30% discount will be given for a one-time purchase of 200 sheets or more.

② Purchase family package tickets: 380 yuan for two tickets, 666 yuan, and three tickets, 888 yuan.

In addition, Huanglong also has a small number of VIP boxes for fans to choose from, and each box can seat 10 people. If you want to enjoy a more noble game watching experience with your family and friends, it is recommended to choose a private room.

Limited offer, hurry up if you want to buy. Contact number: 0571-87996799, 13858196821 (Mr. Liu, Mr. Xia).