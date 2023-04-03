On April 3, the main visual poster of the 2023 Qingdao Film and Television Week was announced, marking the countdown to the opening of the Qingdao Film and Television Week with the theme of “New Technology · New Vision · New Movie Metropolis”. The main poster uses red and gold as the main colors, and perfectly integrates the film elements with Qingdao’s landmark building “May Wind”. The city charm of “Film Capital” is unique. This film and television week will be held at the Xingguang Island Convention Center in Qingdao West Coast New District from April 7th to 9th.

The film outlines “The Wind of May”, the main visual is simplified and eye-catching

The main visual poster released this time adopts red and gold classic colors, and the overall picture presents a full visual effect, reflecting that Qingdao Film and Television Week is a grand event for the film and television industry based in Qingdao and facing the world. The future development of the industry has very important practical significance. The main body of the picture outlines the landmark building “May Wind” in Qingdao through the image of film film. The combination of lines of different sizes and shades is abstract and full of deep meaning, making the whole picture solemn and lively, representing the collision and fusion of tradition and trend, and at the same time giving people an intuitive feeling of enthusiasm and striving for progress.

It is worth mentioning that the choice of “May Wind” as inspiration this time is not only related to its strong recognition as a landmark of Qingdao, but also the meaning behind it. It is reported that “The Wind of May” was created with the theme of Qingdao as the fuse of the “May 4th Movement”. It is full of strong connotations that inspire people, and also reflects the spiritual orientation of seeking innovation and change. And “new” is also the key word of this year’s film and television week. Adhering to the theme of “new technology, new vision, and new movie city”, the conference will set up a more cutting-edge international perspective and more abundant links to contribute to the development of China‘s film and television industry. , Provide a professional platform for world film communication.

The opening of the film and television event is about to continue the past and open up the future to export the culture of a big country

This year’s Qingdao Film and Television Week is divided into five sections: Science and Film Future Unit, “Golden Key Venture Capital Project” Unit, World “Movie Capital” Unit, “Sea Level” Young Filmmakers Program Unit, and “Golden Seagull” Unit Five This section has more abundant forms of activities, which can be said to be based on the present and look forward to the future. Among them, “Technology Future” focuses on the relationship between advanced science and technology and high-quality film development, and will conduct in-depth dialogues in the form of forums; More opportunities to be known by the public; the world‘s “Movie Capital” film screenings select more than 20 domestic and foreign masterpieces, giving the audience a link to see the world; “Sea Level” youth filmmakers plan to promote new Old filmmakers communicate and learn; “Golden Seagull” uses the form of film master classes to let more people understand and enter the film. While reflecting the professionalism of the conference, it also has the attributes of the public, and strives to create a professional and international , market-oriented film and television event.

At present, the pace of 2023 Qingdao Film and Television Week is getting closer and closer, and various preparations are progressing steadily. We are waiting to meet industry big shots, film and television newcomers, professional movie fans, and ordinary audiences. At the same time, the conference also sent a sincere invitation to all walks of life to witness the new journey of the film and television industry in the new era under the guidance of the theme of “New Technology, New Vision, New Movie Metropolis”.

Original manuscript link:

http://www.news.cn/fortune/2023-04/03/c_1211962863.htm

Editor in charge: Liu Jiaming