Schrottankauf Gelsenkirchen guarantees fair prices and professional disposal of scrap metal News Gelsenkirchen – News Gelsenkirchen Economy Current news on the Internet

For many years, the purchase of scrap has gained a good reputation thanks to its careful handling of the materials

With scrap purchase Gelsenkirchen, companies as well as private customers can turn their old devices, which no longer work and take up a lot of space, into cash. They have the opportunity to simply sell their junk and no longer have to worry about the clutter that clogs the yard and basement.

Schrottankauf Gelsenkirchen is happy to make its customers an offer based on the current scrap values ​​on the key date. The inner workings of electronic scrap, such as computer scrap and metal scrap, actually have values ​​that go far beyond the former functionality.

The secondary raw materials relevant for scrap recycling, which include, for example, zinc and copper, as well as palladium, are of particular interest for scrap purchasers in Gelsenkirchen. But the precious metals contained in the metal and electronic scrap are also sent for reprocessing. Very few people are aware of the important raw materials their scrap actually contains.

How does scrap recycling work?

As soon as an appointment has been made with the customer who wants to sell his scrap, Schrottankauf Gelsenkirchen collects the scrap on the factory or private premises in Gelsenkirchen and the surrounding area and pays the agreed price. If it is sorted scrap, an even better price can be achieved than in the case of mixed scrap. After collection, the scrap is transported to the site of the scrap purchase and sorted there if necessary.

This sorting is very time-consuming and must be carried out extremely conscientiously and in meticulous detail work. Toxic substances and worthless components are disposed of professionally and the components relevant for scrap recycling are sent to the appropriate reprocessing plants. The customer no longer has anything to do with all these work steps. By selling his scrap he has made an important contribution to the protection of natural resources and thus to environmental protection – and with the least possible effort, which has also given him a financial advantage. There is no better way to reconcile different InterGelsenkirchen, especially since every customer can rely on the reliability and fair prices of scrap purchase Gelsenkirchen – as countless satisfied regular customers from the entire Ruhr area prove.

Summary

