Avalanche in South Tyrol, two ski mountaineers died near the Resia pass

An avalanche in South Tyrol overwhelmed a group of seven ski mountaineers in Vallelunga, near the Resia pass. The toll is two dead and one seriously injured. The accident occurred at about 2,700 meters above sea level on the Tiergartenspitz peak. The avalanche fully invested the group of hikers: two were buried by the snow and were recovered by the mountain rescue, but they were already dead; a third, seriously injured, was transported by helicopter to the Bolzano hospital. It would be people from the area. The Sagf of Silandro intervened on the spot.

The victims of the avalanche The ski mountaineers overwhelmed by the avalanche in Vallelunga are all from Val Venosta. The victims are a 46-year-old man from Curon Venosta and a 67-year-old woman. A 27-year-old from Sluderno is hospitalized in Bolzano hospital in hypothermia. The victims were recovered under a meter of snow, the resuscitation attempts of the emergency doctor, who arrived on the spot with the Pelikan 3 helicopter rescue, were useless. After the snowfalls of recent days along the border ridge, the avalanche danger in Vallelunga is currently grade 3 of 5 (marked).

