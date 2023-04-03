An avalanche in South Tyrol overwhelmed a group of seven ski mountaineers in Vallelunga, near the Resia pass. The toll is two dead and one seriously injured. The accident occurred at about 2,700 meters above sea level on the Tiergartenspitz peak. The avalanche fully invested the group of hikers: two were buried by the snow and were recovered by the mountain rescue, but they were already dead; a third, seriously injured, was transported by helicopter to the Bolzano hospital. It would be people from the area. The Sagf of Silandro intervened on the spot.