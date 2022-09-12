Home Sports Goal canceled in Milik: the Var did not have the image with Candreva
by admin
The Italian Referees Association clarifies the incident: “The room was not usable by the referees”. It is therefore impossible to realize that the player from Salernitana was keeping Bonucci at stake

The refereeing team assigned to the Var for Juve-Salernitana did not have the open field image available which also shows the position of Candreva, who keeps Bonucci in play on Milik’s 3-2 goal, then canceled with the aid of the images viewed. This is what the Italian Referees Association communicated with a note today in the aftermath of the draw in Turin, with the final turmoil. The verification of the technical body of the referees led to the conclusion that the footage of that camera was not usable by the Var staff.

the press release

“The technical body of Can has viewed the images made available to the Var and Avar for the tender in question, not finding any correspondence with the video in question. The technical body of Can has also expressly asked the company providing the technological service for the Var if the room in question, defined as tactical, was available to the Var staff for the match played at the Juventus Stadium. The answer that was provided is that the room was not available to the Var and therefore it was not usable by referees. With this clarification we are convinced that we have clarified the incident that occurred “.

September 12, 2022 (change September 12, 2022 | 17:37)

