There is a subtle difference between the We want it all by Nanni Balestrini and the We want it all of the dance show with which Emio Greco, Pietr Scholten and the company Ick Dans Amsterdam opened, on 8 and 9 September, the last edition of the Roma Europa Festival. Not by chance We want it all by Balestrini, in the recent English edition of Verso Books, has been translated We want everythingwhile We want it allexplains the same Greco, is inspired by the refrain that Freddie Mercury sings in I want it all, one of Queen’s latest hits released in 1989. If We want it all by Balestrini in 1969 is a collective claim of what we want to take (or take back) from capitalist society, theI want it all from 1989’s Freddie Mercury, today, it sounds like the scream of a lonely, life-hungry man who wants to devour everything around him in an extreme survival drive. Mercury was in fact already ill when he recorded it and was never able to perform the piece live with Queen. In the title of their new show, Greco and Scholten decline the vitalism of Freddie Mercury in the first person plural and translate it into a 70-minute tour de force in which the bodies of the dancers of the Ick Dans Amsterdam company and the young people of the company junior Ick Next retrace 27 years of the duo’s creations. We want it all is an anthological show that puts in line the endings of twelve of the sixty shows that the company has created from 1995 to today. Suggesting the fascinating idea that each ending can be the beginning of something new entrusted to the collective intelligence of a company of dancers of different ages. See also Be here now by Oasis was a splendid failure - Giovanni Ansaldo

The real connective tissue of the show was the energy and physical presence of the dancers

The most interesting aspect of the operation, in addition to the virtuosity and exceptional energy that are unleashed on stage, is to put the emphasis on the transmission. That is to say about that moment, within a dance company, of the passing of the baton from the dancers who have created a piece to the younger performers who must learn the choreography, movements, times and intentions of the piece in order to carry it into the future. The attempt of Greco and Scholten, who have meditated on this time capsule show in the months of the pandemic, is to revive their works of the past by looking for a thread that can unite them. A thread of Ariadne that from the past can lead them into the future. The mission only partially succeeds: despite the intentions we see that We want it all it’s a patchwork composed of many different parts. Too often the seams can be glimpsed: the passages from one painting to another are announced by thunder or explosions that follow one another in a somewhat mechanical way. To keep things together some scenic elements (a large white flag waving) and above all the magnetic presence of Emio Greco who, when not dancing, seems to supervise the performance of a rite like a high priest. Even the extreme musical variety, ranging from Taylor Dayne’s late eighties dance to Marilyn Manson’s industrial rock, through Bach, Louis Prima’s swing and the soundtrack of Eraserhead by David Lynch, risks being a double-edged sword. See also Crimes of the future touches the limits of art and the human - Francesco Boille If, on the one hand, the presence of such recognizable pop pieces creates an immediate involvement of the public, almost like a music festival, on the other hand it risks tying the various moments of the show to an aesthetic that is too limited in time.

