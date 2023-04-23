Goal of the Month March 2023: Dompé’s free-kick is Goal of the Month

As of: 04/22/2023 7:21 p.m

Jean-Luc Dompé ends Hamburger SV’s 13-year absence with the goal of the month. His remarkable free kick gets more than 68,000 votes.

It’s been over a year since a free-kick was awarded the golden Goal of the Month medal. It was Meppen’s David Blacha in October 2021 with his great sly goal from a distance. It was the 45th goal of the month in the free-kick category in TdM’s more than 50-year history. And what incredible goals wasn’t there: The very first goal of the month was a free kick. Gerhard Faltermeier scored it in March 1971. Or Rainer Bonhof’s incredible hammer in the 1978 international match against Czechoslovakia. Or Sören Lerby’s bullet, which not even the camera of the sports show could follow in August 1984.

Over the Nuremberg Wall into Toreck

With his goal, Dompé is now the 46th player in this category. The ball rests a good 22 meters in front of the left corner of the Nuremberg penalty area. The wall of “clubbers” is there, but it is not an obstacle for the Frenchman’s wonderfully soulful shot. The ball flies over the heads of the Nuremberg defenders and, after an ideal trajectory, sinks softly into the left corner of the goal.

More than 13 years TdM abstinence for HSV

Dompé’s goal is HSV’s 14th goal of the month and the first after more than 13 years of absence. Eljero Elia was the last goal scorer in December 2009. Manfred Kaltz scored the first goal of the month for Hamburg in May 1972.