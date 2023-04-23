Details of the murder in Pancevo | Info

According to initial information, a neighbor in Pancevo killed, as is suspected, a neighbor after an argument.

Dušan D. (64) was arrested on suspicion of killing his neighbor JS (77) in Pančevo. According to initial information, the crime occurred because of a dispute over apartments.

The victim’s neighbor said that the suspect broke into the victim’s house on Saturday and had an argument with her about the apartments she was supposed to get from an investor from Belgrade. “He used the opportunity that the victim’s neighbor came and came to her. He is the third house from the murdered woman. Keja told him that she should get three apartments from the investor, because she wanted them for her three daughters, and he went crazy. He told her “how come you have three apartments and I have two”, since he also wanted to sign a contract with the same investor. He then grabbed a knife and stabbed the unfortunate woman four or five times with it. He then started chasing the neighbor who came to her, but she managed to escape“, said one of the neighbors.

According to her, Dušan lives alone and “knows how to drink”. “He wasn’t bad before, it would never have been said that he would do something like that. He knew how to help and borrow a tool. It wouldn’t have happened today if that neighbor hadn’t come, and JS unlocked her gate. It looks like something fell on him fog in the eyes. She had a bigger plot than his and I don’t know why he protested. That agreement with the investor was not yet final“, says the victim’s neighbor.

Dusan was arrested immediately after the crime. He was detained for up to 48 hours. The Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Pancevo also announced about this case. “The body of JS from Pancevo was found in the house in Ulica Dragutina Ilkića Birta. The person DD from Pancevo was arrested due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the crime of murder by taking the life of the deceased JS with a knife on the same day in the morning hours. By order of this prosecution according to the DD, he was detained for up to 48 hours, during which time he will be taken to the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Pančevo. other actions for the purpose of gathering evidence”, stated the Prosecutor’s Office.

