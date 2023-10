Czech hockey goaltender Tomáš Suchánek has left Anaheim’s training camp, where the silver medalist from this year’s U20 World Championship was drafted as an undrafted player, and will be available for training at the farm in San Diego in the lower AHL. The 20-year-old Přerova protege does not have a contract in the NHL or AHL and it is likely that he will soon return to Tri City in the junior WHL, where he spent the last two seasons.

