Goalkeeper Hladký on possible promotion to the Premier League: We don’t talk about it

According to goalkeeper Václav Hladký, the footballers of the English second-division Ipswich are not at all thinking about advancing to the elite Premier League. The Championship newcomer is in an unexpected second place halfway through the competition. In an interview with ČTK mediated by the V&M agency, which represents him, Hladký praised coach Kieran McKenna, for whom he has nothing but words of praise, and also how the city lives through football. The native of Brno also enjoyed meeting singer Ed Sheeran, a big fan of the club.

