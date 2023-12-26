Terrorism: Cologne Cathedral closed to tourists due to suspected terrorism

Due to indications of possible attack plans, Cologne Cathedral will remain closed to tourists until further notice. However, all liturgical offerings are taking place, said the cathedral’s security chief, Oliver Gassen, to the dpa news agency. The cathedral, which is normally visited by more than 100,000 people from Christmas to New Year, will be closed between services.

Of course that’s a shame, said cathedral provost Guido Assmann. But safety comes first. Those attending the service were not deterred by the terror alarm; according to Assmann, the Christmas mass was better attended than last year.

An Islamist group is said to have planned attacks on several Catholic churches in major European cities, including Cologne Cathedral. According to the Cologne police, the danger warnings related to New Year’s Eve. In Austria, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrested four people during investigations against an Islamist network. According to the public prosecutor’s office, three were investigated for membership in a terrorist organization in connection with terrorist crimes.

