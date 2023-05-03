Goalkeeper Sedláček returns to Olomouc

“Kuba already knows the local environment very well. And we also know what we can expect from him. In addition to his goalkeeping qualities, he also has a great character and I believe that our goalkeeping pair will be among the best in the extra league,” Hanák general manager Erik told the club’s website Fürst.

In the past season, Sedláček caught four matches for Olomouc with an average of 3.24 goals conceded and a success rate of 87.18 percent. In the Slovak Extraliga, he had an average of 2.45 and a success rate of 92.66 in 17 duels for Banská Bystrica in the regular season. He maintained an average of 2.72 and 90.16 percent in the playoffs in five games.

He played eight matches for Olomouc in the 2021/22 season as well. In the extra league, he also caught 287 games for Zlín, Hradec Králové, Sparta Prague and Kometa Brno with an average of 2.55, with a success rate of 92.01 percent and kept 20 clean sheets.