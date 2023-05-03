Jay’s daughter is getting married | Entertainment

Folk singer Acko Nezirović and a friend of the Ramadanovski family revealed when Marija will step on the “crazy stone”.

Source: Instagram/marija_ramadanovski

Marija Ramadanovskithe daughter of the late singer Džej Ramadanovski, recently announced that she got engaged and shared with her followers on Instagram a romantic surprise prepared for her by her future husband.

However, she did not talk about the wedding, but folk music singer Acko Nezirović revealed that everything was already scheduled. As a long-time and close friend of the Ramadanovski family, he shared information about the film being shot in Jay’s honor, and then announced the good news.

“I did not send any information related to the filming of the film, except that I know that if I understood it correctly, little Husa will play him and that the film will end with the beginning of his career with a concert at the fair,” Acko said in “Pulse of Serbia” on Courier to the television, and then added:

“On the 20th of May, his daughter Maria is getting married! There will be a wedding and I will be glad to go because Jay was my brother and I know how he would have done it. And when Ana’s wedding was, his other daughters, he wanted to invite half of Europe. Everyone loved Jay. I want her to be happy and have many children and love each other. Ana and Marija are also beautiful.”

(WORLD)