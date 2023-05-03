end of cycle for the Rosario star

What was seen coming, was given: Lionel Messi will not continue at Paris Saint-Germain. It was announced by the prestigious French sports media L’Equipe, which does not usually fail in its information. Beyond the fact that at some point they have been considered anti-Messi due to the low ratings and criticism of his performances, they have now confirmed that the Parisian club will not make use of the renewal clause. Will the doors open in Barcelona?

The trip of the Argentine soccer player to Saudi Arabia, with which the Rosario contravened an instruction from PSG (a surprising training session on Monday, after Sunday’s defeat against Lorient in the Parc des Princes 3-1), It led to a two-week suspension and, according to L’Equipe, the exhaustion of the leadership of the Qatari-owned club.

The contract between the entity and the player will expire on June 30 and has an option to renew it for another year, but that alternative will not be exercised. The number 30 will complete the link, but then he will go to another team, possibly Barcelona.

«Lionel Messi’s trip to Saudi Arabia, without informing Paris Saint-Germain, has made the Parisian leaders feel so bad that the decision has been made not to extend their star’s contract. It was already the tonic of recent weeks, but the Argentine’s environment continued to insist that the desire to extend “La Pulga” came from the upper echelons of the club“, explained the French sports site.

Gone was the smile of Messi, who no longer felt comfortable at the Parisian club. Photo File.

As it became known, the Argentine trip took place after a painful defeat at home against Lorient, they would have provoked a furious reaction at the top of the club, as well as their coach Christophe Galtier. Hence the decision of a punishment with a two-week suspension, without pay or the possibility of training with the team.

In December, when Messi was doing very well during the World Cup in Qatar, The renewal of his relationship with PSG seemed well on the way. Three months later came the new elimination of the French team in the Champions League, in this case, with a very poor performance against Bayern Munich, and the next game the whistles at the Argentine reappeared.

Since then, everything has kept Leo away from the French capital: the general indifference of the public in the Parc des Princes and the new boos from the ultras, the interest of Barcelona, ​​the trips of the crack to the Spanish city, the ovations of the blaugrana public to his ex 10, the “getaway” of Rosario to Arabia to fulfill a commercial commitment -contracted prior to the surprise establishment of a training session for this Monday – and his subsequent suspension for two weeks.

The discomfort reached such a point that each situation managed to tighten the rope more each day. With the contract about to expirenegotiations for the renewal had slowed down since the World Cup.

Within this landscape, Messi’s departure would not be considered a big loss for PSG fans, who have chosen to ignore it, nor for its leaders, who would not look badly on the salary that the club would save.



