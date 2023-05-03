Suicide and indigenous resistance star in a play in Mexico

Guadalajara (Mexic, 1.- Youth suicide among indigenous communities, the defense of nature and the resistance of these groups are shown in a youth theater play that was part of the fpuppet summer Feast of the dolls that concluded this weekend in Guadalajara (western Mexico).

The work of the Mexican companyhe “Banyan” is inspired by the Lakota people settled in the northern United States, who have gone through multiple massacres, genocidegave cultural and physical, in addition to having a history of resistance for their territories, explained Diego Ugalde, writer and producer of the work “We became buffaloes.”

The staging, based on the theater of shadows, shows the problems that not only the Lakotas face, but also the majority of indigenous communities in the world to defend their cultural legacy and their relationship with nature, and that has made them lose their faith. hope.

“We are talking about a world youth that is losing hope in the future and this is the responsibility of a global context, that hope is lost among young people, and even more so among indigenous youth who were the closest to the land, we it speaks of a gray future, the work speaks of suicide and the resistance of these young people”, explained Ugalde.

TIt also addresses issues such as violence against women, menstruation, sexual abuse, and alcoholism without trials, with the aim of helping the people who attend have elements to better inform themselves and break down the taboos to talk about it.

“One of the problems with the issue of suicide or sexual abuse is the taboo that they mean, as puppeteers we have the responsibility to talk about these issues because we are observing the world, for consistency we must talk about this to children and that is why in the end we stay to talk to our public”, indicated the producer and director.

The play was produced with government support and has been performed on stages in Mexico and Turkey. In the coming months it will visit indigenous Mexican communities again and the company hopes to be able to present it in various places of the Lakota people, after several failed attempts. EFE

